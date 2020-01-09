Selena Gomez may actually have died during a kidney transplant

Loading...

Selena Gomez revealed how serious her kidney transplant was that she could have died.

In a new interview, the singer told what happened when she woke up from the operation. “Lupus was a huge thing that happened to me,” the 27-year-old told WSJ Magazine. “Then the kidney thing happened, and it was the scariest thing because you could actually die. The moment I came out after the two-hour operation, I started to tremble and my mother screamed and was put back under the surface. “

The singer “Lose You To Love Me” referred to the complications during her surgery in which she “broke an artery”. Her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa said: “Recovery was difficult, I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink,” she told W Magazine.

“Selena also had a complication,” she continued. “I woke up a few hours after our operation and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active and when it turned out I broke an artery, you had to take it to an emergency. It needs surgery, gets a vein out of your leg, and builds a new artery to keep my kidney in place . You could have died. “

Gomez announced that she underwent the kidney transplant months earlier in September 2017 via an Instagram post. Years earlier, in 2013, Gomez announced that she was diagnosed with lupus. The pop singer currently appears to be healthier than ever. Her next album, Rare, will be released on January 10th.

