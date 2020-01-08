Selena Gomez makes friendship with Taylor Swift

Loading...

Selena Gomez spoke about her friendship with Taylor Swift and said that the “Fearless” singer is always by her side when she needs her.

“We clicked right away and that was my girl,” said 27-year-old Gomez recently to WSJ. Magazine.

Swift, 30, agreed that they shared an immediate connection.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I’m not basically saying that,” Swift told the magazine. “I knew from the beginning that I would always have it back. In my life I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts them. “

The couple became besties when Gomez and Swift met Jonas Brothers Nick and Joe Jonas and remained friends after their split.

“We both went through s-t at the same time,” said Gomez. “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Selena Gomez in WSJLachlan Bailey for WSJ. magazine

And Swift was there for Gomez because she struggles with her mental and physical health.

“There is so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about it because we don’t necessarily feel like we have to post about everything we do,” said Gomez. “It showed up for me in a way that I never expected. Flown in because I was injured and went through something. Things that were going on with my family. Year after year and in every moment of my life it has been proven that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other. “

Her steadfast mutual support was evident when Gomez joined Swift’s Big Machine Label Group during her feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta because she had some of Swift’s master recordings.

Selena Gomez in WSJLachlan Bailey for WSJ. magazine

“I meant what I said in my post,” said Gomez. “It’s hard to see someone who cares about breaking down all the time. But damn it, this girl can get up and do better and do more.”

Gomez added that it was child’s play for Swift to comment. “[Taylor] is exactly what she is,” said Gomez. “She speaks. I don’t know many people who would do that. I would be afraid. Scared indeed. “

Of course, Gomez showed her BFF her upcoming album “Rare”, which Swift says is something completely new for the former Disney star.

“It’s the first time I’ve heard that she really channels the details of her emotional experience,” said Swift. “I just thought, Wow, you can finally allow yourself to let other people know that things are not always right. You can be vulnerable and lonely and independent and strong and brave and scared at the same time.”

Gomez agreed that her new material is less cheesy and more autobiographical.

“My music was put together a lot for me and I didn’t have a lot of control,” said the “Come & Get It” singer about her previous music.

Heu’s new album will feature collaborations with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. A song inspired by a text message that Gomez sent to Tranter is called “I Want a Boyfriend”.