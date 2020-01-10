Selena Gomez leaves Instagram after her album has fallen

Loading...

Selena Gomez announced that she plans to leave Instagram after her album fell this week.

Singer “Lose You to Love Me”, who was promoting her second studio album “Rare”, admitted that she was leaving the platform because it was unhealthy for her.

“I returned to [Instagram] because I released music, but yesterday I told my best friend Courtney [Lopez] that I will have to take it off my phone soon,” Gomez told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on 8 January.

“You know that I have an addictive personality and it can be unhealthy,” she added.

As most fans know, it’s not the first time that the pop star has left social media. In September 2018, she announced her decision to leave Instagram so she could live her life.

“Take a break on social media. Again,” she wrote at the time. “As grateful as I am for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am also grateful that I can step back and live my current life.” the moment i got. Kindness and encouragement for just a little bit! Remember – negative comments can hurt the feelings of others. Obvi. “

She later returned on January 14, 2019.

Elsewhere in her WSJ interview, Gomez said there was a reason why she’s been through so much in the past few years – and now she’s stronger because of it.

“I feel like I should go through everything I’ve been through,” she said. “I had low self-esteem and I’m constantly working on it. But I feel empowered because I have gained so much knowledge of what’s going on mentally. My highs were really high and my lows put me out of action for weeks.”

