Selena Gomez launches make-up line for rare beauty

Selena Gomez can officially add “beauty mogul” to her resume.

The 27-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” announced Tuesday the upcoming launch of her new makeup line, Rare Beauty.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say that Rare Beauty will be launched this summer in @ sephora stores in North America!” Gomez captured a video behind the scenes that she shared with her 167 million Instagram followers.

Gomez shares the glimpse of lipstick colors, eye shadow, face products and more from the development phase of the project, which is named after her recently released album. She also created an Instagram account for the brand, which has already shared inspiring quotes such as “You are not determined by a photo, a like or a comment.”

According to WWD, Rare Beauty will be sold exclusively at Sephora in the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as on its own website, with plans to expand in 2021.

“We will go global next year,” Gomez said, pointing out that parts of the launch process would work together. “I want your help to build the brand because I want it to be real – real stories, real people.”

The message behind the brand is one of inclusiveness and uniqueness, according to the brand’s new CEO, Scott Friedman, who has built in beauty brands such as Bellami and NYX Cosmetics into billions of dollar companies.

“Rare beauty will challenge the social definition of beauty that affects our self-worth. It is time to stop comparing and embrace our own uniqueness. Everyone is different – and that’s a good thing, “he told WWD.

Fans have speculated for some time that Gomez would follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Kesha, Lady Gaga and more celebrities who have branched out in beauty.

In July, the pop singer filed an application to mark her name in the field of various beauty products, including fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, hair care, soap, moisturizers and essential oils.

Although this marks Gomez’s first trip to beauty, she has served as the face and designer for both Puma and Coach in the past, and served as the inspiration for a bikini for Krahs, the swimwear brand started by her best friend and former manager.

