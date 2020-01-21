Selena Gomez is very dirty! They photograph that and it looks like this!

When the followers of Selena Gomez often point out that the haters of the American singer are among the most imaginative of the current scene, many call them exaggerated.

Although it is true that Selena has received much criticism lately, other major celebrities are such Kim Kardashian or Rihanna are often also subjected to this type of pressure on the networks.

However, an image has begun to circulate along with some remarks that naturally give Selena fans the reason for the imagination and inventiveness of their haters.

Selena Gomez’s photo

And in the image you can see Selena from behind. A photo in which, in theory, the earrings should be the most comments. The opponents of Gomez, however, have gone one step further and have begun spreading a series of criticisms about the networks that indicate that Selena ” earwax. “

From behind ✨🥐 | via Marissa Marino

💇 Desde atrás ✨🥐 | vía Marissa Marino pic.twitter.com/fqXfbyilpD

– Fan Acc (@ selenaecumedia2) January 20, 2020

Yes, you read that right, after this image there are people who wanted to see more than there really is. Of course there have been exactly four cats. Many comments have been made about this.

” Disgusting! “” Is it me or does it have wax in my ears? “,” How strong “,” I think it must be the reflection of the light or something … is that if it’s not very beast “ or “I hallucinate with what people notice these things” are just a few of the many comments of this style.

Comments to which Gomez does not intend to pay much attention. Quite the opposite. After living one of the worst times due to constant criticism of social networks, the singer has chosen to stay away from negative influences and her haters, to which she pays even the least attention.