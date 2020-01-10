Selena Gomez commemorates the kidney transplant with a new tattoo

Loading...

Selena Gomez released her music video for “Rare”, the title track of her new album – and showed her significant new tattoo.

Eagle-eye fans spotted a number of numbers on the back of the 27-year-old pop star’s right arm that had been visible for the first time since Gomez spoke about her fresh ink in an interview with Capital FM Radio in December.

In the interview, the singer said the numbers represent the date on which she received a kidney transplant; The first digit appears to be a six, indicating that her operation took place in June 2017, although she hasn’t yet given fans a close look at the design.

Gomez also said that Francia Raisa, her friend who donated the life-saving kidney, has the same tattoo.

“There are no words to describe how I could possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” the former Disney star said when she did “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sister.”

In addition to the sentimental ink, Gomez added a huge thigh tattoo before the November American Music Awards, which she said is the same design her father has on his calf. she called it a “tribute to him”. Finally, she and the frequent employee Julia Michaels got matching arrows on the back of their thumbs that point to each other.

Judging by the strong emphasis on butterflies in her new album cover and music video, it may be just a matter of time before she adds an insect-inspired tattoo to her collection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ia1iuXbEaYQ [/ embed]

,