Selena Gomez closed the golden balls for a Gal-Pal trip to Hawaii

Although there is no shortage of people who would have had the chance to come with Taylor Swift on the red carpet on Sunday’s Golden Globes in Hawaii, one of her best friends decided to do something else.

That friend, Selena Gomez, chose to go to Hawaii to relax in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with some of her friends she had been dealing with for a long time before becoming famous.

Friendship with Swift

That is understandable, since Gomez is admired for being as grounded as he is, considering how quickly stardom can turn the head of a pop star in one fell swoop.

Regarding her friendship with Swift, Gomez quickly pointed out that the famous singer never condemned her for everything she would have said. That’s a lofty status for a normally tight Gomez, given Swift’s notorious feud with a long list of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry.

Free time for album

In Hawaii, Gomez and her friends were seen on a yacht and in a rented beach house. She was allegedly withheld during her downtime in Oahu, and although she was stabbed by a man at war while swimming, she is doing well according to everything.

That accident aside, one of her supervisors has indicated that Gomez gets the most out of her stay in Hawaii to take as much free time as possible. Later this week, Gomez is back in the spotlight to release Rare, her third album and her first in more than four years. The album is expected to fall on January 10, in combination with a streaming party organized by iHeartRadio.

Skipped globes

Yet one cannot help speculating that Gomez also skipped the Globes to avoid any connection between Taylor Swift and the musical Cats, already panned as the worst movie of 2019. Swift not only played in the feline bomb, but she wrote also a song for the film with Andrew Lloyd Webber who was nominated but lost from an entry in Elton John’s biopic Rocketman.

