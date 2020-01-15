Selected content creators receive skins in Fortnite

Everyone knows what Fortnite is when the game blew up the Battle Royale genre. Children and adults jump into the game every day, trying to survive everyone in the game. But what most go through is the urge to change their skin. Skins play a big role in Fortnite, as gamers can pay a fee to unlock new characters and gear designs, and a whole host of new gear items are introduced.

Now Fortnite is launched with a new line of icons that includes a number of new skins and equipment designs that are based on games, music, film and fashion, according to Epic Games’ blog post. Apparently, Ninja is the first skin to be added to the icon series. When you think of streaming, there are a few creators that probably come to mind, although the largest is probably Tyler Blevins or better known as Ninja. The streamer is known for its Fortnite gameplay, and with such a large following, it was only a matter of time before Ninja made its virtual debut in the popular, free-to-play video game title.

Players can get the ninja skin that includes a ninja outfit, Ninja’s Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote, and Dual Katanas Pickaxe. As already mentioned, additional content from the icon series is added to the game. Although we don’t know exactly what is in-depth, two other content creators come into play, Loserfruit and TheGrefg.

Are you interested in Ninjas Skin in Fortnite? Who do you want to include in the popular video game series Icon? There seems to be a wide range of industries from which the series will choose characters or individuals, so the sky is the limit for this series.

Source: Epic Games