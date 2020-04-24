Select Tempur-Pedic pillows are $ 99 for a pair – they are usually $ 79 each

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Tempur-Cloud’s beloved pillow has over 2,000 five-star reviews and it’s a great way to reduce foam memory.

Photo: tempur-pedic

By Leah Stodart
2020-04-23

TL; DR: Tempur-Pedic offers two of the most popular pillows in the pair for $ 99 through Monday, April 27. These pillows are regularly $ 79 each, so a $ 59 savings.

You’re not the only one with a new sleep problem. Even though we feel like we have to have our new activities at this point, people notice that they have been restless since the lock began. Quartz says it’s all linked to how we process coronavirus anxiety.

If buying a new mattress (and trying to get rid of your old one) seems like a lot of work in the middle of a pandemic, a new pillow can be your saving grace.

Tempur-Pedic offers discounted rates on two of the most popular pillows: You can get two Tempur Important Support pillows or two Tempur-Cloud pillows for $ 99. They usually go for $ 79 a pop, so basically you get a whole extra Tempur-Pedic pillow for $ 20. Give it to your partner, send it to your mom, or hell, sleep with it under your legs .

Inside both of these pillows lies the reason that Tempur-Pedic is famous for its mattresses. Owning a Tempur Material feels like a memory foam as it sinks slowly and tightly around your head and neck. Fun fact: Tempur-Pedic owns the original foam memory formula, developed by NASA.

The Tempur-Cloud piece of Tempur Material is softer than the Essential Support pillow, making it easier to squish and offer a faster, fluffier sink. If you haven’t tried memory storage before, Cloud may be the best way to get comfortable with it – but if you’re 100 percent sure you want a super firm, slow sink, this is your chance to grab the Essential Support.

Both have a height of around five inches but can compress as low as two inches. The back and stomach sleepers are in the sky, while the sleepers on the side may consider something higher.

Select your measurements for Tempur-Cloud here and Tempur-Important Support here.

