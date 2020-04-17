‘Selah and the Spades’ Review: Meet the Prep School Donna Corleone

At the elite preparatory school known as Haldwell, five factions reign over the student body. There is the sea, the “rogue teacher pets” who can get you an A + trial for a price. There are the Skins, which run the internal game racket. Need to find out about clandestine evenings that happen after hours? You go to Bobbies, so nicknamed because the gang is led by a theater geek named, yes, Bobbie. As for the prefects, they maintain peace between the different groups and keep “the chiefs”, alias the teachers and the director, away.

Then there are the Spades, which oversee what can be the most lucrative vice of all: alcohol and drugs. Its leader is Selah (Lovie Simone), the head and overall alpha cheerleader on campus. Despite occasional disputes over takeovers and ballroom themes, there has been a long-standing easing among the factions to keep things going well. Well, there was this incident in the second year, involving a snitch – the only thing that none of these young adolescent pivots can handle is a rat. And each time that everyone evokes the name of “Tila”, a palpable shiver envelops the debates and everyone tends to be silent. Bad blood has not been entirely eliminated. But at the moment, business is going well. Anyone can wet their beak. Plus, midterms are around the corner, so no one really has time for a total war against the crowd.

The only thing is that Selah will graduate at the end of the year, with his right arm, Maxxie (When they see us, Jharrel Jerome). This Donna Corleone wants to protect her heritage, which means that she needs an appropriate successor to manage the Spades business and maintain their connection in town. Fortunately for her, a new student named Paloma (Celeste O’Connor) caught her eye. A flap working on the school paper, she is quickly taken under the wing of Selah. The grooming of the heir has started. There may or may not be a strong current of mutual attraction which also seems to prevail between the two. Then Maxxie begins to slide on the front of the organization, perhaps because of his new girlfriend. Worse, there may be another informer among them. Suddenly, the Selah Empire seems to be up for grabs. To paraphrase a wise man: when you come for the queen, you should not miss it.

This is the essence of Selah and the Spades, but to try to sum up the beginnings of the writer-director Tayarisha Poe to a genre exercise fashioned in school uniforms is to risk reducing it to the sum of its influences ( intentional or not): a pinch of Rushmore here, a little brick there, a few touches of Dear White People to add spice. What she gave us was a stylistic and lateral approach to the dynamics of power, but also a fabulous showcase for her young actors – one in particular. Star of the OWN Greenleaf series, Simone gives us a type A personality which is at the same time a steel skeleton in equal parts, a sense of power and an exasperation to be guessed. “When you’re 17, you have to take control wherever you can,” she says; you assume that a copy of The Art of War is tucked next to a newspaper on his desk. But Selah is also not a two-dimensional terminator, and as she begins to feel her control slip and paranoia slowly begins to distort her state of mind, there is a vulnerability that Simone also lets pass (in particular in the scenes with his mother, played by Gina Torres). It’s the kind of role that makes you feel like you’re hearing a major talent clearing your throat. Notice must be taken.

You can say the same for Poe, who, by extending his 2014 short film “The Overture”, fleshed out a world of corridor hierarchies and checkered subversives. She also extended the narrative a bit too much in places, to the point where you can feel that things are getting a little too fine for their own good in the second half; a fragile transition from discreet satire to high-voltage thriller isn’t entirely paved with formalistic flourishes either. However, you can say that there is a voice and a vision behind Selah and the spikes, one that is likely to take on its full value after some seasoning. It may seem like a slight praise to throw a “look at this space” sign over what is indeed a more than impressive first film. But think about the number of new young filmmaker debuts you’ve seen over the years, and how that initial spark finally gave us careers defined by exponential levels. This is how you feel when you watch this. “They never take girls seriously,” complains Selah at one point. “It’s a mistake the whole world makes.” Only an idiot wouldn’t take Poe seriously after that. You feel like it is heating up.