Segway S-Pod brings hoverchairs from “WALL-E” to life

In Pixar's 2008 film WALL-E, which takes place in the 29th century, our adorable eponymous robot hero goes aboard the gigantic luxury space cruiser the Axiom. Upon arrival, he finds that all of humanity has evolved into boneless consumption spots, constantly eating, babbling in front of the screens and lounging on floating chairs at high speed.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, for us, we may not have to wait that long. Next week, Segway will launch new personal transportation pods at CES, the annual big consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. It's called the S-Pod, and it doesn't float. Instead, it uses Segway's self-balancing technology to propel the user forward on two wheels while seated.

The commercial version of the S-Pod is intended for use on closed campuses, such as airports, theme parks or the deck of a luxury space cruiser 800 years in the future. It is presented as intuitive and easy to use. Unlike the Segway signature transporter, you don't have to lean forward or backward to make it move. Instead, the pilot navigates via a button on a navigation control panel.

While its speed is locked at 7.5 mph maximum, it can be unlocked to reach 24.8 mph. Unlocked, it could be illegal on many public streets; most legal electric bikes in town reach a maximum of 20 mph. It also has a range of 43 miles and can climb angles of up to 10 degrees. Segway also noted that because you brake the S-Pod by moving the pod's center of gravity, it's almost impossible to tip it.

Too Dorky to live

Around the WIRED Gadget Lab, we have a slogan known as the “Segway problem”. It generally refers to a revolutionary device but too clumsy, bulky or just geeky for people.

It is too early to say whether the S-Pod will also suffer from the Segway problem, but for the moment, the S-Pod still seems to be of limited scope. Since it is intended for theme parks or shopping centers, it is not part of the great transportation revolution that will help replace cars, unless you are using a gasoline vehicle to get around between the Dippity-Doo and the spinning teacups, for whatever reason.

That's not to say you can't try to use it in a city or as a commuter vehicle. But it measures 60 inches and weighs 330.7 pounds, so you can't go up or down stairs if the metro station elevator is broken. Segway said the S-Pod could accommodate a payload of up to 265 pounds.

The Segway is associated with tourist groups too lazy to walk. Building a chair so that people don't even have to stand could be a little too trendy for a company whose name already calls for mockery and sarcasm. Segway design notes indicate that the chair was modeled after Jurassic World gyroscope pods, but it is impossible to look at it without thinking of future humans zooming around, drinking their lunch from a cup.

However, the S-Pod could replace more cumbersome golf carts or non-motorized wheelchairs for people with reduced mobility who need to navigate airports or other high traffic areas. The consumer version will go on sale in 2021, and the company has refused to reveal the expected price. WIRED's Gadget Lab will also be examining the rest of the Segway line-up, including new electric scooters, electric bikes and electronic mopeds, at CES next week.

