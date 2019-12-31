Sega Genesis Mini will only get a huge price reduction on GameStop today

Loading...

The Sega Genesis Mini is perhaps the best mini plug-and-play console we've seen so far, with over 40 loaded games, two packaged controllers and attention to detail that is even more impressive than Nintendo's offer. It was launched a few months ago for $ 80, but you can get it for less than half that price at GameStop & # 39; s Deal of the day.

If you go to the GameStop website now, the Sega Genesis Mini costs $ 50, but if you add it to your shopping cart, the price drops to $ 35. This effectively means that you pay less than $ 1 per game, even before you takes into account the costs of the device itself, the controllers and the HDMI cable. Unlike some of its competitors, the Genesis Mini also comes with a USB adapter, so you don't need any of your old telephone chargers to power the system.

Games in the Genesis Mini offer a lot of variety and there are few weak links here. Some of our favorites are the shooters Contra: Hard Corps and Thunder Force III as well as the action games Castlevania: Bloodlines and Ghouls & # 39; n Ghosts. As you would expect, there are also plenty of Sonic the Hedgehog games, including the original two titles, Dr. Robotnik & # 39; s Mean Bean Machine and Sonic Spinball.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YcRcXiuYOg [/ embed]

Bonus games with the Genesis Mini are Tetris and Darius. The first was a canceled version of the game that was scheduled for release on the original Genesis, while the latter is an arcade port. Neither of these games can hold much of the candle on the 40 included Genesis games – the Tetris port is not that great – but as a piece of history, they are both excellent additions.

You have everything you need to play the Genesis Mini with the contents in the box, but if you want an even better controller, you can order the 8BitDo M30 2.4G. It features a turbo function, additional face buttons, wireless play and 35 hours of play between recharging the battery. It is also compatible with Switch and lets you go back to the Genesis Mini's main menu without touching the console.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors