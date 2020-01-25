See you soon, Sonos: get to know the open source audio system that will never die

Sonos leaves older devices behind and forces users into a corner

This week, Sonos announced – and then withdrew – that it would produce a series of popular audio streaming products that the company made during the first 10 years of its existence.

Sonos had decided to end the support because these first generation products have insufficient processing power and storage space to handle new functions.

Although many improvements have been made to materials, miniaturization, and overall performance, speaker technology has not fundamentally changed since its introduction in the 1920s. Provided they are not used outside of their performance specifications, the drivers and cones can last for decades. Other components in the speakers are magnets made from ferrous and rare earth materials that do not expire.

In addition to solid-state MOSFET-based signal amplifiers, speakers with their own power supply also contain transformers made of solid metal cores wrapped with fine conductive wire. Updates to transformer technology in recent years include Gallium Nitride (GaN), which reduces heat and overall footprint. These components, especially MOSFETs, do not become “bad” unless they are misused, such as being exposed to high temperatures or very high voltages or temporary voltage peaks, which can be limited by a simple surge suppressor or power conditioner.

Until the introduction of smart streaming devices made by Sonos (and others, such as the Amazon Echo, the Google Home and the Apple HomePod), hi-fi speakers were investments that were expected to last for many years and could be transferred from amplifier to amplifier. technology change.

Following this recent Sonos imbroglio, I think it’s time to reconsider whether we should continue to use these fully integrated speaker devices with all logical and hi-fi components in a single box. The electronic waste generated by this waste equipment when they reach the end of their life is not only ecologically irresponsible but also financially burdensome for the consumer who must periodically replace it.

I believe there is a solution to this problem, but it will require a fundamental change in the way manufacturers such as Sonos, Amazon and Google build their equipment in the future.

The change starts with a new device and an open source project, which I will call “AudioPiLe” for now.

Enter the AudioPiLe: The Hardware

Imagine an open specification for a small motherboard (the size of a credit card, similar to a Raspberry Pi) with the following components:

Low-power quad-core CPU based on license-free RISC-V or PowerPC architectures with a minimum clock speed of 1 GHz

Minimum 4 GB RAM

MicroSD or equivalent removable flash storage slot of smartphone class or minimum on-board flash storage of 4 GB

Ethernet controller

USB 3.0 with both USB-C and USB-A

HDMI connector or optical adapter dongle

Bluetooth / Zigbee controller

Wi-Fi chipset

Audio processing DAC that delivers audio output to digital and older speakers and audio input from wide-field and other microphones

Each manufacturer can make a small royalty-free device based on this specification. The form factors of the device and additional functions – such as integrated displays, lights, buttons, microphones and types of output ports – would vary. However, all devices from all manufacturers must be interoperable to maintain the aforementioned “AudioPiLe” specification and certification. What would this PiLe device cost? I think it is reasonable to expect that they can be sold for $ 25 to $ 100, depending on the specifics of the PiLe.

The Open Source PiLe of software

In addition to establishing a certification authority with the express purpose of developing the AudioPiLe standard, I see an open-source operating system, presumably based on the real-time derivative of the Linux kernel developed by the community and the original AudioPiLe organization. This operating system would be a software distribution that any consumer could easily install on any of these devices (via a simple file copy), or that the PiLe manufacturers could also use.

The “official” distribution is always available to the consumer if he decides to replace the firmware of the PiLe manufacturer. This would be a relapse in the event that the manufacturer has decided to end support for the device, becomes insolvent or the customer prefers to use other software for any reason.

The official AudioPiLe software distribution would not only have a kernel that supports the necessary drivers, but also a friendly web-based user interface (and possibly an app). This would be no different than what Wi-Fi routers would have for consumers, such as those made by Linksys or NetGear.

But instead of strictly Wi-Fi and network menus and settings, this software would have settings for connected streaming services for subscribers and intelligent agents, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Other menus would be needed to support the hardware and functions that are enabled on that specific PiLe, and it allows the user to view and diagnose underlying connection issues on their AudioPiLe network.

When these subscriber services are connected, they also download the necessary components needed to support those services, including the required audio codecs (such as for multi-room sound and for support of proprietary sound formats) that may require a license or require payment. – – everything that could be done through containerization and other modern modular installation methods.

The software must support all encryption standards required to protect user data, as well as digital rights management. On the subscriber side, cloud service providers could provide respective UXs and apps to manage device registration, and all “stores” for installable apps, functions, and integration services.

Will they build it?

There is no reason why all this could not be implemented tomorrow, because all technologies exist on the device and in the cloud to support such a project. Amazon, Google, Microsoft – and, yes, Sonos – can agree to build it and the consortium and open source projects needed to support it. The question is: do these companies regard themselves as cloud service providers for audio and intelligent agents, or do they consider themselves primarily as device manufacturers?

Ultimately, I believe that – for companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft – subscriber services are important, not hardware ownership verification. Although Sonos nowadays seems to be more tied to hardware, it could certainly create speakers with a modular PiLe card that can be replaced over time if new features require it, or it can provide the Sonos Controller as an app to provide streaming services for integrate any network of PiLes made by a group of manufacturers.

The PiLe would put everyone on an equal footing with hardware – what would be important in the future are the resilience and functionality of the cloud services. With their relatively low price, the PiLe could be updated with the new processor, storage and network technology if necessary and replaced if consumers want to make new hardware investments.

If a manufacturer abandons a certain generation of PiLe and the consumer does not want to replace it, the community can always participate. It is a win-win for everyone because it allows the consumer to take back control of their devices. the hyper-scale cloud providers to focus on subscriber services, and the OEMs to focus on creating attractive hardware products.

Is the future an open-source, modular audio system with interchangeable cloud services? Talk back and let me know.