See why Motionless In White’s first photo shoot was so awkward

Motionless in white are one of the more recent bands influenced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last month they postponed their upcoming tour with Knocked loose that started this month.

Despite the setback of Motionless In White, singer Chris motionless hopes to cheer up during his difficult time with his latest social media post.

Go to his Instagram, Chris shared some nostalgic photos and Motionless In White memorabilia with his followers.

“Hi everyone! (I) hope you all do well with everything that is happening in the world right now,” he says. “Thought this message might give you a smile or a laugh.”

During the quarantine of the past few weeks, Chris discovered these items during storage and decided to share the throwbacks and provide context on what each image and item means.

“I spent part of this free time going through a LOT of storage and found really great stuff in each category,” he shares. “One of those categories are some photos and memories from my high school years and the years when MIW first started.”

The first image is an unreleased photo of Chris during his first Motionless In White photo shoot.

“We didn’t have any photographer friends, so we had to go to the same place where I took my older photos the year before,” he says. “(It) was super clumsy, and the pictures are even more clumsy haha. My friend Steve used to call us “Motionless In White Belts”. HOLY MY SPACE. ‘

The second shared image includes car air fresheners that read ‘New Car Smell’, the name of Chris’ first band that started in 2002. It also shows some of his senior photos where he is holding his grandfather’s photos Gibson Les Paul guitar.

The third image shows his feeling for the great milestones of Motionless In White over the years. Write with MIW’s first “big” show with a newspaper Senses fail in 2005 Chris also kept the show’s ticket for over 15 years. He also provided insight into how Motionless In White was added to the show’s lineup.

“I had to call and beg the promoter every day for a month to be on this show and he ended up cracking,” he says. “I have to ask him if he remembers this every time I see him now. Thanks, Stan! ‘

Chris then shares a photo of his employee badge from when he worked at PacSun. While not exactly Motionless In White memorabilia, the item reminds Chris of the time when he first got involved with music.

“My badge of working for Pacsun in the second half of the 2000s,” he shares. At one point, everyone in the band was except Angelo worked there and I have no idea how we could do that and play weekend shows at the same time. I also joined a gravel band that played guitar for one of our Pacsun managers, Rev Mike. ”

Chris continues to share four images of himself over the years. From his 18th birthday to getting his second tattoo and so on, the images capture certain milestones in his life.

Photo top left – ‘My 18th birthday. Went to get an industrial piercing before going to have a look Three times and Thursday that night, just to get the piercing down the hole haha. (Beep that Atreyu shirt @thebrandonsaller!) ”

Photo bottom left – “Day I got my second tattoo.”

Photo bottom right – “2004. One of the few pictures of my days as “Chris from toys” on Walmart. I got fired after 2 years. Not difficult to understand why haha. ‘

The post continues with never-before-seen photos of Chris’s early live performances over the years. He even has an old photo with it Simple plan“David Desrosiers. The Instagram post ends with an old video of Chris playing the guitar.

Along with the blast of the previous content Chris shared, Motionless In White’s debut album Creatures turns 10 this year! With the single ‘Abigal’ the album was released on October 12, 2010 and is the only MIW album with bassist TJ Bell (Escape fate).

