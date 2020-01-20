See who helped Bridget McKenzie get ahead

Senator Bridget McKenzie, the oldest members of the coalition government and her various employees in the ministerial office, have no problem in corrupting grants for community sports.

What about Sport Australia?

According to Sport Australia’s annual report, the board and CEO also had no problem with McKenzie & Co spitting on volunteers from the community.

The annual report is a formal opportunity to set standards and scratch a mark in the historical record.

It is the right place to seek transparency and accountability – or at least a modest indication that the relevant minister is abusing the work of the Australian Sports Commission and gives the feeling of fairness that Australians want to believe that we do it with ours Start mass sport.

Such a line in the annual report would cover the collective background of the board and bureaucrats if the stench escapes the political sewer as before.

From Chairman John Wylie: Nada. Nothing. A complete air swing.

If I remember my A-levels for A Man For All Seasons, silence can be seen as consent. Something about the standard that you go by being the standard that you accept.

Of course, the chairman and directors are political appointments. What about the supposedly apolitical executive?

Kate Palmer, CEO of Outgoing Sport Australia.

Well, CEO Kate Palmer mentioned the program – glowing.

“The Community Sport Infrastructure Grants program delivers more than $ 100 million to improve more than 680 base facilities across Australia. This is an investment in building stronger and healthier communities, ”Ms. Palmer writes.

Perhaps someone has worked out what should have completed this sentence: “… although mostly only those who are marginalized or the coalition thinks that they could lose or win by taxpayers’ money at the expense of more deserved communities elsewhere to circulate. “

Ms. Palmer could then have quoted the $ 500,000 donated to the Mosman Rowing Club, with Tony Abbott’s smiling face being a prime example of her commission’s work.

A $ 500,000 gift to the Mosman Rowing Club did not help Tony Abbott to revive his political career. Photo: AAP

Even when the McKenzie hit the fan, Sport Australia is trying to keep from showing any signs of discomfort at the shameless use and abuse thanks to the excessive behavior of the liberal political machine trying to lure Georgina Downer into her father Mayo’s old seat ,

Instead, the chairman, board of directors, and CEO seem to support the planned program and defend the unsustainable.

Here’s Sport Australia’s response to Auditor-General Grant Hehir’s bombing on Wednesday: “Sport Australia recognizes the Australian National Audit Office’s report: Funding Under the Community Sport Infrastructure Program.

“We accept the Auditor General’s three recommendations in the report that relate specifically to Sport Australia and have already taken important steps to implement them, including additional measures. We strive to continuously improve the management of our scholarship programs for the sports sector, and lessons are learned from this.

“The Community Sport Infrastructure Grant Program has delivered positive results to hundreds of popular sports organizations and local communities across the country, helping build and modernize sports facilities to increase participation and get more Australians on the move.

“We continue to strive to deliver the best in sports and to ensure that all Australians have access to safe, inclusive and quality community sports facilities.”

Je regrette rien.

No indication of the need to stand on the principle. No suggestion that the Commission might have a duty to whistle if the minister steals money from the most deserving community organizations to keep the minister’s nose in the trough. No indication that the Board of Directors could value principles more than their tasks.

There was an unsubstantiated claim on Twitter that Sport Australia’s troops were less insignificant, that they were outraged, that their work had been destroyed by political hacks, that they absolutely welcomed the Auditor General’s investigation and, say, extremely were helpful in this investigation.

This claim doesn’t really need to be substantiated – the Sport Australia staff who worked on the program would be less than human if they didn’t feel and act that way.

Ms. Palmer announced in October that she would not seek a new contract when her three-year term expired at the end of this month. That was a shock at the time of the announcement.

Sydney Morning Herald sports journalist Roy Masters reported that she is returning to Melbourne, where her mother is seriously ill. He also noted that Ms. Palmer had learned to speak in government during her time in Canberra:

When asked if she had previously raised concerns about Senator McKenzie’s distribution of grants, Palmer said, “I am not ready to comment on this.”

It leaves the chamber to defend its inaction or protest that it does not have.

Since 2013, the coalition has turned the stacking of Commonwealth bodies and boards with friends into an art form.

Remember that one of the Abbott government’s very first decisions about Julie Bishop was to drag Steve Bracks off a plane to New York, where he was to be our consul general, and Nick Minchin, who denied climate change, to get this benefit instead allow.

This is stacking where all of these boards and positions have a touch of them. Like the Community Sports Grants, are they meritorious or vice versa?

That means that it is up to the Commonwealth bodies to act above the political low. So far, the Australian Sports Commission alias Sport Australia has not done this.

This daunting situation is not without humor if your sense of humor is dark enough. Elsewhere in the annual report, Ms. Palmer wrote: “Volunteer athletes are the lifeblood of our industry, and we recognize the difficulty for grass-roots communities to collect donations. (Especially when corrupt politicians play for cups.)

“For this reason, Sport Australia has worked very hard with the Australian Sports Foundation and the 50-50 Foundation to launch the Play for Purpose charity competition. It is an alternative source of funding for sport and we want it to grow. “(At least in a raffle you have the same chances of winning – unless Bridget McKenzie’s office has no chance. The Community Sports Grant roulette wheel.) Has been totally repaired.)

OK, the brackets and italics are mine. Still, it’s still pretty fun. Sport Australia believes it’s great when volunteers go out on the street to sell tickets for the raffle.

The compliant commission could initially spend all of their collective remuneration on these raffle tickets.

And the annual report included an example of a community grant that played no marginal role – Scott Morrison finds Cook very comfortable. Records Sport Australia (and this time it is not my italics): The San Souci Football Club was a fellow within the Community Sport Infrastructure scholarship.

During a visit to the San Souci Football Club to open the new facilities, Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed our Move It AUS grant programs and explained why it is important for all Australians to stay active. Prime Minister Morrison says the community sports infrastructure grants are not just an investment in the inpatient area, but an investment in the local community.

“” It is the discussion that leads you around the grill or the Tuckshop at the weekend when you work with other parents or on the side. This is where communities come together, so you need to make these investments, and we’re very excited about it. I think the partnership with Sport Australia that makes this possible is simply great. “

The San Souci Football Club received a Move It AUS grant for community sports infrastructure of $ 50,000 that was used to build new facilities including a new clubhouse.

San Souci Football Club President Melissa Robertson said: “It is simply incredible to get a scholarship. Previously we had the canteen, a small changing room and a storage room. It was very old and run down. Now we have the clubhouse to keep up with the Taj Mahal. “

I suspect that for most people who applied for grants, the weekend barbecue or tuck shop discussions were that the government cheated on them and that Scott Morrison’s reason for spending taxpayers’ money was truthfully frugal ,

Who knew the truth?

Well, the Cabinet Expenditure Review Committee thought Bridget McKenzie was doing such a great job with the grants that her budget was increased from $ 70 million to $ 100 million. These marginal places would not buy.

The Cabinet Spending Review Committee is composed of the “Prime Minister, Treasurer, Treasury Secretary and other selected ministers”.

That is Scott Morrison, Josh Frydenberg and Mathias Cormann – the who’s who of the Liberal Party, whose chairman, vice chairman and chairman in the Senate.

No wonder Bridget McKenzie is not forced to resign.

See who she could call a co-conspirator.