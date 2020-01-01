See what celebrities used to celebrate New Year's Eve 2020

Loading...

January 1, 2020 | 12:08 pm

It's the beginning of a new decade, and the stars celebrated the beginning of 2020 in style on Tuesday night, shaking everything from sequins to swimsuits and casual sweatshirts.

Instagram

Zooey Deschanel combines the festive decoration of her party with a metallic dress by Rachel Antonoff.

Instagram

Bella Hadid showed some skin in a Dior denim and glitter bikini from Chrome Hearts.

Instagram

Ellie Goulding looked festive with her mini green area adorned with crystals and shiny sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hugged to coordinate silky shirts.

Instagram

Before his performance of "New Year's Eve Rockin & # 39; Eve", Kelsea Ballerini gave fans a glimpse of his nightclub-inspired outfit for the night: a short top with a mirror and matching jeans by David Koma.

Instagram

After doing a cameo on stage during Joe Jonas's performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Sophie Turner posed with her pop star husband in the 2020 specifications and a little black dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio had fun with a white bralette top and a matching long skirt with a sensual thigh opening.

Instagram

While on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Eva Longoria sunbathed with her son Santiago while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

Instagram

In Miami, Dua Lipa rested in a leopard print bikini.

Instagram

Drew Barrymore got casual with a graphic sweatshirt and glasses to match.

Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens played the princess at a New Year's Eve costume party.

Instagram

Mindy Kaling shone from head to toe in her sequined leopard dress and bright glasses.

Instagram

Never dressed for the occasion, Mariah Carey dressed in a bright dress and a "Happy New Year" tiara to spend the night with her twins, Morocco and Monroe.

Instagram

And Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez celebrated the beginning of a new decade at a formal party, with J.Lo wearing what appeared to be a sexy black suit.

Instagram