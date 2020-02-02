See Vampire Weekend Perform at Bernie Sanders’ Iowa Rally

With the Iowa caucuses only a few days away, Vampire Weekend performed on Saturday during a rally in support of Bernie Sanders.

The band showed their support for the Democratic with hope at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids and delivered a set with cover of Thin Lizzy’s 1976 hit ‘The Boys are Back in Town’, along with a career-wide set including ‘2021’ ‘ Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa ‘,’ Holiday ‘and’ This Life ‘.

“I still believe that Bernie can win and it is cruel to see how much energy is put into convincing voters that one of the most popular politicians in the country (and the one who polls Trump best) cannot be selected , “wrote Ezra Koenig earlier on Instagram week.

“I don’t feel that I am separating my values ​​and my pragmatism by supporting Bernie and millions of others either! Anyway, Bernie is still the favorite of landslides among people aged 35 and under (about racial and gender lines), so talk to your older, skeptical friends and family about why Bernie can actually win. “

In the run-up to the 2016 elections, Vampire Weekend performed during a Student Rally for Bernie in Iowa City, with Sanders on stage to sing “This Land Is Your Land”.

Justin Vernon from Bon Iver played a solo acoustic set at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa on Friday evening to win support for Sanders. Vernon supplied his own versions of two Bob Dylan tracks from 1964: “With God On Our Side” and “The Times They Are A-Changin.”

The front man of Bon Iver also discussed the song “A Song For You” by Leon Russell from 1970 and played the “Blood Bank”, “Flume” and “For Emma” of his band.

Prior to his performance, Justin Vernon issued a statement about his support for Sanders: “I firmly believe that all people deserve support, love and freedom to choose how they want to live their own lives. There are promises in our constitutional language that are being replaced by money and greed in this country; I believe that Senator Sanders is the only one who has the family tree, experience, courage, and immortal spirit to let these obstacles of freedom rest. “

During his campaign in 2016, both Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver supported the Democratic hopeful and gave concerts at meetings in Iowa and New York. Vernon also endorsed Sanders during a rally in Wisconsin in April 2016.

Only one day ahead of the New Hampshire primary, the Strokes will perform during The Get Out the Vote Concert Rally in support of Sanders. The event takes place on February 10 at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire.