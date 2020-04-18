See the wonders put together for ‘What You Do!’ Watch the party

As promised, The Wonders – the fictional group at the heart of That Thing You Do! – gathered via Zoom on Friday evening to watch and comment on the 1996 film. The watchmaking part collected funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

Actors Johnathon Schaech, Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry called from their respective forties – technically their first meeting in 24 years – to remember the beloved film alongside fans of That Thing You Do! who watched with the YouTube livestream.

While the director of the film (and the group manager in the film) Tom Hanks did not make it to the watch party as hoped for, his son Colin Hanks (who played a brief role in the film) attended at the majority of the projection. As Scott noted on the show, Liv Tyler also wanted to participate, but it was too late in the UK, where the actress is currently located.

The live evening also featured surprise cameos from actors Giovanni Ribisi, the original One-Ders drummer in the film, and Kevin Pollak, who played Pittsburgh DJ Boss Vic Koss and Zoomed during his scene.

The Wonders reunion was a tribute in part to Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, who also wrote the Wonders’ hit “That Thing You Do!”; Schlesinger died at the age of 52 from complications related to COVID-19. “Adam Schlesinger, we will always remember you,” said Scott in the credits.

Before the night before, the Wonders spoke to Schlesinger’s Rolling Stone. “He had to make a song that sounded like it was a hit song from the 60s,” said Scott. “There had to be the words ‘this thing you do’ because it came first. I remember them saying that 300 songs had been submitted. But that was it. “