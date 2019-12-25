See the sports photos of the year Deseret News 2019

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – This time of year is always nice as a photo editor.

It is a difficult task to limit the 25 best sports photographs of 2019, but it is also very rewarding because it is a true testimony of the dedication of the Deseret News graphic reporters.

In order to provide our readers with the storytelling images more action-packed, those same graphic reporters work tirelessly through snow, rain, freezing temperatures and high sauna conditions to capture these images. The result is a collection of photographs of sporting events last year inside and outside of Utah that will surely surprise anyone.

As the year comes to an end, we remember some of the most memorable sports images of 2019.

– Chuck Wing, director of photography at Deseret News

A cat passes Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) during the final minutes of a soccer match of the League Cup against the UANL Tigers at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Real Salt Lake lost 1-0. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

During his television interview after the game, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) receives a water stroke from teammates Thabo Sefolosha (22) and Naz Mitrou-Long (30) after Jazz defeated to Milwaukee Bucks 115-111 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Jazz bank reporter Kristen Kenney reacts to the flood. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars runner Ty’Son Williams (5) dives into the scoring zone against USC Trojans at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Desert Hills High School runners rest after the race for the 4A state cross country championship at Highland High School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Cody Hagen (3) of Corner Canyon High School cannot reach the tip of the finger in the end zone during the 6A state soccer championship game between American Fork and Corner Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday 22 November 2019. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Utah Royals FC striker Amy Rodriguez (8) is congratulated by teammates Vero Boquete, Erika Tymrak and Desiree Scott after scoring against Chicago at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Friday, May 3, 2019. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Sadee Watkins of Layton High School dives for the ball and misses it during the 6A state softball championship game against Herriman at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Herriman won 9-3. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kevin Drury, right, of Canada, Francois Place of France, Jean Frederic Chapuis of France and Johannes Aujesky of Austria fly over a jump during a semifinal of the skicross competition at the 2019 FIS World Championship at Solitude Mountain Resort on Saturday, February 2 . 2019. Ravell Call, Deseret News

Referee Dennis Nordfelt, on the left, exchanges words with Tyson Garff of Davis High, Middle and Jake Sampson, during the action against American Fork in the semifinal action of the 6A state men's basketball tournament at the Weber State Dee Events Center in Ogden on Friday, March 1, 2019. Fork won in triple overtime 82-80 to advance to the championship. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jake Walters of Sky View High School on the right is congratulated by Payton Plumb of Dixie High after Walters won the 100-yard back in the 4A state swimming championship at the BYU pool in Provo on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Walters broke a decade-Utah state record on the back of 100 yards. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ashton Olevao of Highland High School reacts by losing a long pass while it is open near the final zone during a game against Salem Hills in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 13, 2019. Ravell Call, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) comes out with a loose ball when teammate Luke Worthington and Pacific Tigers forward Jahlil Tripp, at the bottom, also fight for possession during a game of the West Coast Conference at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, February 9. 2019. Ravell Call, Deseret News

Skyridge High School team manager Caleb Klein celebrates with the bench while Skyridge takes an advantage against Murray during the 5A state volleyball quarterfinal match at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Klein He bought the suit with his own money and wears it only during home games and tournaments. Laura Seitz, Deserert News

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) makes a stop when Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo play an MLS game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Rimando retired after the 2019 season. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I watched Tunuufi of East High School, left, take off his helmet during a 6A soccer semifinal match against American Fork at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, November 15, 2019. Cavemen defeated the Tunuufi leopards, advancing to the game championship. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Kaylee Sinema (24) of Mountain View High School applauds with her team as she lifts the state championship trophy after the 5A state volleyball finals match at the UCCU Center on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday 9 November 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Ryan Seamons of Sky View High School punches and celebrates when his birdie putt finds the bottom of the cup in the first playoff hole to secure his medal win over Jaret Giles of Bear River during the 4A state golf tournament for children at the TalonsCove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake striker Sam Johnson (50) and midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) hug after Beckerman scored in Sporting Kansas City during MLS action at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday June 29 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah State Aggies fans cheer on the cameras as they celebrate their basketball team's victory over the San Diego State Aztecs at the Mountain West Conference finals at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019 . Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl calls from the bench during a second round game of the NCAA basketball tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz escort Donovan Mitchell (45) climbs for a dump while the Los Angeles Jazz and Lakers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Utah won 115-100. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

East coaches and players react after Jordan and East played in the semifinal of a state 5A men's basketball tournament at the Weber State Dee Events Center in Ogden on Friday, March 1, 2019. Jordan defeated East 60-52 . Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake striker Sam Johnson (50) fights against Columbus Crew defender Aboubacar Keita (30) for the ball, while Real Salt Lake and Columbus Crew play a major league football game at the stadium Rio Tinto in Sandy on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Haven Empey of American Fork High School poses for photos on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after being named Ms. Soccer 2019 by Deseret News. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News