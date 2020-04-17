See the Robinson Crowles of Black Crowes play a three song acoustic ensemble

Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson, playing acoustics by the nickname Brothers of a Feather, shared a short concert film from the March 6 duo concert in San Francisco, the last date of their brief tour that served for the Black Crowes. “The long-awaited reunion trek later this year.

With the concert industry shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Robinsons released the 15-minute San Francisco film The Black Crowes Present Brothers of a Feather: Live at the Chapel with three songs from the concert of the duo – “Hotel Illness,” “Wiser Time” and “Garden Gate” – filmed in black and white video with several cameras.

Just before the coronavirus outbreak interrupted nationwide concerts and the current ban on mass gatherings in New York, Brothers of a Feather performed a set of three songs for the benefit of Love Rocks NYC on 12 March, an event that organizers will later say is “literally the last concert will take place in New York and probably across the country for a while. “Jackson Browne, another artist from Love Rocks NYC, then tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Black Crowes reunion tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker is scheduled to begin June 17 in Austin, Texas, although the fate of the trek – like the fate of all summer music events – does not be unclear.