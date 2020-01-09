Loading...

Les Raconteurs run through “Sunday Driver” in an extract from their next episode of Austin City Limits, broadcast on January 11 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on PBS.

Les Raconteurs released “Sunday Driver” in December 2018 and, at the time, the explosive ripper marked the group’s first new music in 10 years.

On stage in Austin, Jack White and Co. hiked the track with a lot of energy and expert precision, getting help from touring member Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather), who added shredding guitar as Raconteurs ended the song.

“Sunday Driver” appears on the last Raconteurs album, Help us, stranger, which was released last June. The group ACL ensemble will mainly include songs from this LP, but also “Top Yourself” from 2008 Solitary comforters and their little group, “Steady, As She Goes”, from 2006 Broken Boy Soldiers.

The Raconteurs episode ACL will also present a performance by future Austin band and nominees for Best New Grammy Artist Black Pumas. The rest of the second half of season 45 will feature Mitski, Cage the Elephant, Tank and the Bangas, Billie Eilish and Rosalía.