See the ‘Groundhog Day’ advertisement by Bill Murray, Sonny & Cher’s new Super Bowl

In a new Jeep commercial, Bill Murray visits the world of Groundhog Day, the 1993 comedy in which his character was relived the same day.

The spot is broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday, which happens to be Groundhog Day 2020. Fans of the film will recognize many sights and sounds of the original.

While an alarm clock flashes at 6:00 am, Murray’s character, Phil Connors, wakes up to the sound of Sonny and Cher’s 1965 classic “I Got You Babe”. After muttering “Oh no” a few times, he leaves to find out that he is indeed in the Groundhog Day world again. Snow is falling from the sky, annoying insurance seller Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky) is teasing Connors on the street and the mayor is loading the friendly groundhog Puxsutawney Phil back into his cage.

While Conners looks around, he sees a flashy new 2020 Jeep Gladiator. “Well, that’s different,” Murray remarks before he kidnaps the groundhog, jumps into the vehicle and performs a number of hijackings. Connors’ shots and his rodent friend ride off-road in the snow, engage in various outdoor adventures and even stop by following a local arcade. Unlike in the film, every time a new day starts, Murray comes out of bed excited and energetic than the last.

“Not a bad day,” Connors notes at the end of the commercial, while he and the groundhog lounge in the Jeep flatbed watch fireworks. View the commercial in its entirety below.

The original Groundhog Day, released on February 12, 1993, was one of the best films of the year and has since then retained a place in pop culture. In 2017, a stage musical based on film premiered on Broadway.

