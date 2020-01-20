See the full list of winners

Originally published January 19, 20 18:51 ET

Updated: JANUARY 20 20 3:36 AM

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) – The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented on Sunday and it was a night that made history.

“Parasite” was the first foreign language film to ever win the Best Ensemble Award in a race competing against actors with Hollywood legends.

The actors of “Bombshell”, “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” each starred four nominees, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” starred on the television series.

The awards are an honor for peers, with actors honoring contributors.

Robert De Niro received a Life Achievement Award for his on-screen work and humanitarian work.

A full list of winners follows below.

TV Awards

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When You See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon” *WINNER

Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or mini-series

Patricia Arquette, “The Deed”

Toni Collette, “Incredible”

Joey King, “The Deed”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon” *WINNER

Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “That’s Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”*WINNER

David Harbor, “Stranger Things”

Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The story of the maid”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel” *WINNER

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead for me”

Alex Borstein, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown” *WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The story of the maid”

“Strange things”

Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones” *WINNER

“GLOW”

“Strange things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Guardian”

Cinema rates

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “We”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, “Mercy Only”

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” *WINNER

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Marriage History” *WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bomb”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film

“Bomb”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” *WINNER

Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie

“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

