Golden Globes 2020: See the full list of winners and nominees here

Updated: 8:37 p.m. EST Jan 5, 2020

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards show recognizes films, TV shows and the people who made them possible.

See the list of nominees and winners in bold below.

Best film, drama: “The Irishman”; “Marriage story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The two popes.”

Best Film, Musical or Comedy: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives out”; “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Farewell”; “Wretched”; “Pain and glory”; “Parasite.”

Best animated film: “Frozen 2”; “How to train your dragon: the hidden world”; “The Lion King”; “Missing link”; “Toy Story 4.”

Best Actress in a Film, Drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “The History of Marriage”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy”.

Best Actor in a Film, Drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”.

Best Actress in a Film, Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett “Where would you go, Bernadette.”

Best actor in a film, musical or comedy: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”; Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my name”.

Best Actor in a TV Series: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot “; Tobias Menzies,” The Crown “; Billy Porter,” Pose “.

Best Actress in a Musical or TV Comedy: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”.

Best Comic or Musical TV Series: “Barry”: Fleabag “;” The Kominsky Method “;” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “;” The Politician “.

Best Dramatic TV Series: “Big Little Lies”; “The crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Morning Show”; “Succession.”

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”.

Best Screenplay, Film: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, “Parasite”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”; Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”.

Best Original Song: “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats”, music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift; “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”, music by Elton John, words by Bernie Taupin; “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; “Spirit” from “The Lion King”, music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé; “Stand Up” by “Harriet”, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo.

Best Original Music: “Alexandre Desplat,” Little Women “; Hildur Gudnadottir,” Joker “; Randy Newman,” Marriage Story “; Thomas Newman,” 1917 “; Daniel Pemberton,” Motherless Brooklyn “.

Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Annette Bening, “The Report”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood.”

Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood.”

The best limited series or TV movies are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse / Verdon”; “The loudest voice”; “Unbelievable.”

Best actor in a television, music or comedy series: Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Paul Rudd, “Living with yourself”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”.

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Law”; Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”; Merritt Wever, “Incredible”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”; Russell Crowe, “The Strongest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Toni Collette, “Incredible”; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”.

Best actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”.

