See the full length of Ricky Gervais' speech on the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais returned on Sunday evening to host the Golden Globe Awards for the last time – and the comedian was typically provocative when he opened the ceremony and targeted a variety of goals, including many of the stars present.

The creator of After Life also asked the winners not to make any political statements in their acceptance speeches. This is hypocritical, since many supposedly “woken up” actors are only too happy to work for global corporations.

Gervais started his speech with a joke: “You will be pleased to know that this is the last time I will host these awards.” He reminded the audience that “they are just jokes” and told them: “We will all are dying soon and there is no sequel. “

Warning: curse words have been blown out, but you may still find some offensive jokes

Gervais made some of his goals laugh, including Leonardo Di Caprio: “It was almost three hours in Hollywood once. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and in the end his date was too old for him. “- and Martin Scorsese -” Martin Scorsese said the Marvel films reminded him of theme parks. I don’t know what he’s doing in the theme parks, he’s not big enough to ride. “

But the speech triggered mixed reactions, and some stars reacted with incredulous looks.

Given his track record, it was perhaps not surprising that Gervais also found time to make fun of diversity, and joked that he had included an in-memoriam section but decided against it because “when I got the list of the deceased saw this year it wasn’t that diverse. It was mainly white people. “

Other topics of his jokes were Netflix, superhero films, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench and Joe Pesci.