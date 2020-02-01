See the Britney Spears pop-up “The Zone” in LA: Photos, Images

A former Kmart in Los Angeles has been transformed into a pop-up worthy of a pop princess. “The Zone” is a captivating pop-up experience and store that celebrates Britney Spears iconic songs, videos and outfits, via photo-worthy ops, interactive displays and personalized content activated by dedicated RFID wristbands.

Synchronized with the “ultimate Britney Spears fan experience”, the 30,000-square-foot pop-up opens this weekend, opposite The Grove shopping center in LA. Tickets start at $ 59.50, although the price goes up to $ 64.50 if you want to go during “peak hours” (see ticket information here).

“Two years ago we thought:” What if we could create a new experience where you could literally walk into the world and music videos from your favorite artist? “And we immediately thought of Britney,” explains Jeff Delson, the producer of events for “The Zone.” “We are huge fans – she is an icon of our generation and her music videos are engraved in our collective imagination.” With Britney’s blessing, we knew we had to deliver a totally groundbreaking experience. “

Aside from the installations, the front of the building will house an exclusive Britney Spears merchandise shop, with limited-edition pieces specially made for the event, as well as old favorites from previous tours. Here’s what else to expect …