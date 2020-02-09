See ‘SNL’ Mock New Hampshire Democratic Debate in Cold Open Sketch

After yet another democratic debate, Saturday Night Live gathered the remaining candidates – including Larry David’s Bernie Sanders and Jason Sudeikis’ Joe Biden – for the latest cool open sketch.

During the debate, Sudeikis Biden discussed his poor results in the troubled Iowa caucus. “Just when you think your lead is safe, my numbers will sneak and surprise you with a nice, sweet kiss in the neck,” said the former vice president.

“I can’t believe all this mess happened in Iowa because of an app. I have an idea for an app: this is called No app. No app, no computer, no gadgets, no gadgets,” Sanders added. “You are coming to your polling station, take a number like you do at the butcher’s, they call your ticket, you walk to the counter, you say: “Give me a pound of what is about to get bad.”

After a short chime-in from Pete Davidson’s billionaire Tom Steyer (“I’m playing balls now”) and an advertising block sponsored by another billionaire Mike Bloomberg, Sanders and Kate MacKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren argue about whose campaign has less money.

“You’re not going to make me poor,” says Warren. “My campaign has become good. My biggest contributions are the penny of loafers, and what the worried mothers of Bernie Bros can afford. “

“Okay, I don’t know how or why it happened, but I’m king of an army of internet scrolls called Bernie Bros,” admitted David’s Sanders. “Could I put them in their tracks? Of course. I will? Yes. I will Eh. Hillary Clinton says no one like me. Then let me ask you this: how is it that I am the most popular man on 4chan? “

The sketch was also about the inability of “Mayo Pete” Buttigieg to come into contact with minority voters. “I assure you I’m not that tough,” said Buttigieg of Colin Jost.