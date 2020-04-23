See Sharon Osbourne immediately know the banana on “The Masked Singer”

(Photos via YouTube / Fox)

The iconic banana has been removed The Masked Singer. But who was it? Good, PoisonIs alone Bret Michaels. The funny thing about his disclosure is that the guest judge was accidental Sharon Osbourne. She had known the rock star for 35 years and immediately recognized his voice.

Coincidentally, Bret Michaels sang Bob DylanKnockin ‘On Heaven’s Door on the 10-year anniversary of his cerebral hemorrhage. He thinks that’s pretty cool.

The Masked Singer is known for its crazy costumed singers and even crazy jury guesses. Some highlights have not been correct so far Brendon Urie guesses, incorrect Travis Barker and Tony Hawk guesses and seemingly incorrect Gerard Way guesses (we’ll find out soon enough).

But now we are dealing with a proper guess from a guest judge. Sharon Osbourne was arguably the best judge for the job, having been on the rock and roll circuit Ozzy Osbourne for over 40 years.

Yes, they exposed the banana. The Banana was quite running and had lasted so far in the competition. The Masked Singer is currently airing its third season and has had some pretty famous celebrities so far. The will of Lil WayneRob Gronkowski, Hawk, Bella Thorne and Jordyn Woods are all out.

Michaels’ won the hearts of the audience week after week with his performances of Elvis Presley“A Little Less Conversation” Billy Ray Cyrus“Achy Breaky Heart” and Bill Withers “Lean On Me”.

Unfortunately this week it came down to the Banana and the Kitty and they had to pack their bags.

Sharon Osbourne immediately recognized Michaels when he started singing and even tweeted comically about the ordeal.

I told you it was @BretMichaels! #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX pic.twitter.com/wGD0sZkODw

– Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) April 23, 2020

Michaels spoke to Entertainment Weekly and gave some tips for staying in The Masked Singer and about medical coincidence.

“Go in to have fun,” begins Bret Michaels. “Go into it knowing that you will lose about five pounds of body sweat. The important thing is to try to do everything to get people off you. I did everything like the blue collar thing that comes from my upbringing in Pittsburgh But the color of the Banana outfit gave them a little hint about my love for the Steelers and the Pirates and the Penguins. Try your best, especially if you’re a singer. ”

Try to choose song selections that are a little outside of your wheelhouse at first so you can cast your voice. I just tried my best to make my voice heard. ‘

Ironically, (Wednesday’s episode) marked the 10th anniversary of surviving my cerebral hemorrhage. Not knowing that, my song selection was ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’. I had no idea when I was staying or leaving the show. I could have gone straight away. I could have stayed until the end. And my song selection was ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’. It was the anniversary of the night I was in the emergency room and my brain was operated on. That’s the universe lining up in a really surreal way. ‘

Watch the moment below when Bret Michaels revealed himself on The Masked Singer and his performance of ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door ‘.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPsAKH0LIlI (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRaOe-khp7U (/ embed)

Did you think The Masked Singer’s was Banana Bret Michaels? Tell us in the comments below!

