Loading...

Miranda Lambert appeared on The Late Show to perform her recent song “Tequila Does”, which came out of her album Wildcard. Joined by his group, Lambert brought an exuberant atmosphere to the track, which wonders whether to stick to romance or tequila. “The boys here drink domestic beer / They are all hats and no cattle / But I will not sleep alone, because my old friend Patron is taking me home this evening,” Lambert says on the number twanging, adding, “They don’t like me like tequila.”

Lambert released Wildcard, a sequel to The Weight of These Wings of 2017, on November 1 via Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville. The album, produced by Jay Joyce, features collaborations with Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Luke Dick, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna and Hillary Lindsey. The album was also the subject of a short Apple Music film, which followed the creation of the new songs and presented interviews with Lambert on his musical history and his composition objectives.

The singer will tour Wildcard this year, with North American dates starting January 16 at Tupelo at BandcorpSouth Arena. Lanco and Cody Johnson are expected to open the tour, with Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum also on certain dates. “The essence of a wildcard is always to have something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity for you,” Lambert said in a statement. “This is why I am delighted to launch this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We will have fun!” Tickets for the tour are on sale now.