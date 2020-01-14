See Michael Barrett's yellow diamond engagement ring from Anna Faris

Anna Faris is officially engaged.

The 43-year-old actress was first spotted in November with a canary-yellow diamond that was thought to be an engagement ring. However, she was silent about the big news – until her “Moms” co-star Allison Janney confirmed it on Monday.

“I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” said Janney, 60, Us Weekly. “I kept it very quiet, I let you know! So I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

According to Janney, Faris let her unconventional ring speak instead of making an announcement to the public and even to her friends and family.

Alicia Davis, Vice President of Merchandise at Shane Co., estimates that the medium yellow cushion-cut diamond weighs 4 carats. It is in a diamond halo setting with a split shaft.

“Even though halo engagement rings for brides are still a top choice, we love Anna’s pioneering choice for a yellow center stone,” Davis told Page Six Style, estimating the value of the sparkler at $ 75,000 to $ 100,000.

Rare Carat experts, however, who are putting the size of the halo stone closer to 3 carats believe that the Faris ring may have cost less.

“In the picture, the center stone appears to be on the” bright “side of the fancy yellow scale rather than the more expensive” intense “fancy yellow colors that fetch higher prices,” said CEO Ajay Anand. “Given that, we would estimate the stone at $ 20,000.”

It is likely that Faris wanted an atypical ring for her third marriage. The “Overboard” star was married to actor Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2017. Pratt – with whom she shares seven-year-old son Jack – married Katherine Schwarzenegger in the summer with Faris’ blessing.

Previously, she was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

The question is, will Fari’s wedding be as reserved as her engagement?