See Major Lazer, Marcus Mumford’s global video “Lay Your Head on Me”

Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons have recruited over 200 artists from 28 countries for Earth Day inspired video for their collaborative single “Lay Your Head on Me”.

In the past month, with musicians and dancers from around the world self-isolating due to the coronavirus epidemic, video director Filip Nilsson has called for videos of people dancing with the single; the dance routine was created by renowned choreographer Ryan Heffington.

Nilsson said in a statement, “When we started working with this simple idea over a month ago, COVID-19 had just started to grab the world. During these weeks, we have seen recordings of people from all over the world. The response was far more than we would have expected and it was amazing to see the different interpretations of what we asked people. It’s so touching that all these people took the time to learn the dance routine or play music in such a short time. The positivity and honest love they shared is something I really wanted to feel in this video. “

In keeping with the Earth Day theme, artists from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, China (Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei), France, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the United States all contributed to the video. Check out the video’s YouTube page for the full list of artists.

Mumford and Diplo also appeared on CBS this morning Wednesday to discuss the collaboration and the video.

“I feel like it’s a celebration of the human spirit,” said Mumford. “These are just people at home, like playing instruments, people dancing, people with their neighbors and spreading the message that we love in this song that we did together. And yes, I just think it’s is a celebration of people at home. And I like that. “

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKyKQl5CDwk (/ embedded)