See Luke Combs Rowdy perform ‘Beer Never Brake My Heart’ on ‘SNL’

Luke Combs filled Studio 8H with his honky-tonk sounds in his debut as a musical musician on Saturday night during the pre-Super Bowl J.J. Delivery hosted by Watt.

For a performance of his single ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ from 2019, Combs rocked the stage with a trucker hat and a backing band of various guitar players, a banjo player, keyboard player and drummer. Combs’ no-frills set was based solely on his passionate vocals.

The Prequel singer again let his husky vocals do the work, while he sang the national anthem “Lovin” on You.

For his SNL debut, Combs appeared in a promo for the show with Watt and Aidy Bryant, where the SNL stated that it was “Big Boy Week here at SNL”. When Watt asks if Bryant is scared, she replies that she “can hang.” Trucks, beer, country music, hurray! “She adds, to which Combs responds:” We also love tractors. “

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Combs discussed that he was related to his audience. “I don’t think there is a wall between me and my audience,” Combs said. “There’s nothing that lets people go,” Oh, I can never be like that guy. “

Combs released its second album What You See Is What You Get in November. On February 7 the singer starts his What You See Is What You Get tour, with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as opening act on the road.