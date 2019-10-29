See Local 4 News Live

GMGVideoPlayers = window.GMGVideoPlayers || ();
Here is the daily schedule for WDIV Local 4:
- Local 4 News Today starts at 4:30 a.m. every weekday. This starts at 4 a.m. on certain days when the weather is bad. Local 4 News Saturday and Sunday morning starts at 6 a.m.
- Live in the D at 10 a.m. is a daily program that highlights the rich culture of the region with food, music, fashion and much more.
- Local 4 News at Noon is the local lunchtime show with all the important morning news, current news and of course the latest weather forecast that you can use to plan the rest of your day and week.
- Local 4 News at 4 or “First at 4” is the No. 1 afternoon news program in Detroit.
- Local 4 News at 5 is the most comprehensive local news program you can find. This is an hour-long news block with everything you need to know about your community, state, country, weather, and more.
- Local 4 News at 6 is one of the highest rated local news programs in the region. Immerse yourself in the most pressing issues with Local 4 Defenders and Help Me Hank.
- Local 4 News at 11 has been the most trusted local news program for decades.
Weather Resources:
- ClickOnDetroit is designed to be your source for all weather conditions – radar, warnings, forecasts and more.
- Check the school closings and delays here.
- WDIV Local 4 also offers a Local4Casters app with radar, warnings, forecasts and much more.