See Kesha’s intimate “resentment” performance on “Fallon”

Kesha called the latest socially distanced episode of The Tonight Show on Friday to deliver an intimate home recording of “Resentment”, a song from her LP LP High Road 2020.

The studio version of the single features Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson, but Kesha stripped her heart of the acoustic ballad for the performance of Tonight Show, which raised awareness of the Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative.

Earlier in the week, “bored at home” Kesha released a mini song inspired by Home Alone. She also announced plans to record a speech for iHeartMedia’s new podcast project, Beginnings, for 2020 graduates who will not have a ceremony, and will perform at the next GLAAD live event, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, April 26.

Kesha recently spoke to Rolling Stone about how she is going through this period of social distancing, unpacking boxes that have been inactive for a decade and listening to T. Rex, Deana Carter and new age German music.

“This time, it’s weird like shit. But we will all succeed together. Staying at home and not doing a million things is so uncomfortable, but that’s what has to happen, “Kesha told fans via Rolling Stone.

“In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe and sane. I think it really made me realize that we are a global village, our actions affect people we have never met, and the more we can all have patience and compassion for each other, the more we will feel stronger and closer when this is all over. “