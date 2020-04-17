SEE Kelly Clarkson’s new song “I Dare You” sung in 6 languages

Kelly Clarkson has a new song called “I Dare You”, and she’s done something really cool with her release. In addition to the original English version, the singer also released five duets in different languages, as well as a global mega-mix containing all six.

Kelly Clarkson sings “I Dare You” in six languages.

Kelly not only hired singers from around the world to perform the song, but also sang the song in Arabic, French, German, Hebrew and Spanish. In a time of global uncertainty, it’s a great way to bring people together.

Kelly joined Faouzia (Arabic), Zaz (French), Glasperlenspiel (German), Maya Buskila (Hebrew) and Blas Cantó (Spanish) to play the new song. In the mega-mix video above, the singers transitioned between their different languages, with Kelly joining in all of them.

Kelly also recorded individual duets with each of the artists in their language. You can listen to all versions of the song on Spotify or Kelly’s YouTube channel. According to Variety, this was Kelly’s “favorite / hardest project” to work with.

“It’s always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages,” Kelly said, “finding that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect with everyone and then record that song with several other artists around.” the world in its native languages. “

Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s new song “I Dare You”.

Why Kelly chose the song now

Kelly chose to move on with the song’s scheduled release date, as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The message of the multilingual project could not be more relevant.

“We put a lot of work into this team and decided to continue with our release date for this project,” Kelly told Variety, “because we felt we couldn’t all be more connected around the world, and maybe this message brings some hope this time around. sometimes dark and isolating. “

“I dare you to love / ah, I dare you to love,” Kelly sings on the track. “Even if you’re hurt and you can only see the worst / Even if you think it’s not enough / Ah, dare to love.”

Speaking on the song, The Voice coach also thanked the artists who worked with her, saying, “We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. Challenging.”

