See John Frusciante with RHCP members on Memorial Gig

John Frusciante appeared next Saturday for the first time alongside his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates as they announced their surprise reunion when Anthony Kiedis, Flea and the guitarist entered the stage together during a Tony Hawk Foundation memorial to Andrew Burkle.

The Chili Peppers members – accompanied on stage by Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins instead of Chad Smith – performed a short set of Iggy Pop’s “I Want to Be Your Dog” and Gang of Four’s “Not Great Men” as well as their own “Give it away.”

In his tribute to Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill, Flea recently revealed that the first thing he recorded with Frusciante since the guitarist’s return was a Gang of Four cover for an upcoming tribute album.

Frusciante also joined former Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro – who replaced Frusciante after his first RHCP offense – on stage during a short Jane’s Addiction set for a rendition of that band’s ‘Mountain Song’.

“Today we celebrated the life of Andrew Burkle. He was a beloved son, friend and brother of the lucky ones who surrounded him. Because of him, @tonyhawkfoundation had 10 years of consecutive fundraising events in Beverly Hills and I am forever grateful for his support in our mission, ”wrote Tony Hawk on the event’s Instagram.

“Thank you to the Burkle family for involving us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious and his spirit lives on through our work. A perfect example of Andrew’s magnetism was shown this afternoon when this all-star line-up came together to perform Iggy Pop and GANG OF FOUR (and RHCP) songs in his honor. Thank you Andrew, we will miss you beyond words.

