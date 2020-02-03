See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Half Time Show

J.Lo and Shakira have definitely defeated their Super Bowl Halftime Show

J.Lo pole dancing! Her daughter sang a solo! Shakira crowd surfed!

Updated: 8:52 PM EST February 2, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered a great Super Bowl Halftime Show with guest appearances by J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Lopez’s daughter, Emme. Together, the superstar duo brought back some of their best hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie”, “Jenny” from the block “and” Let’s get loud. ” They really did! After a month of waiting, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and definitely wowed with an energetic medley of hits. The couple took turns in their repertoires, including Shakira’s “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Anyever, Where,” “Puro Chantaje,” and “Hips Don’t Lie;” and J.Lo’s ‘Jenny from the Block’, ‘Get Right’ and On the Floor. ‘The set did not lack large dance numbers and fireworks. Shakira showed her guitar and drum skills, delivered a steamy dance solo, and then the crowd surfed. Meanwhile, J.Lo included a pool routine in her segment while performing “Waiting for Tonight,” while tapping a hat for her widely celebrated role in Hustlers. (Take that, Oscars!) As usual with recent Super Bowl performances, this year’s show had its share of surprising guests, including Bad Bunny, who accompanied Shakira in a rendition of “I Like It Like That” and J Balvin, who “Que Calor” and “Mi Gente” performed with “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” from Lopez. The best guest artist, however, was 11-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz from Lopez, who sang an angelic version of “Let’s Get Loud” with a choir and dance ensemble of women. To close the show, Shakira and Lopez joined forces for an explosive performance from “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka.” Because he Lopez appeared draped in a feathered Puerto Rican flag, in honor of her background. The set of Shakira and J.Lo was announced in September 2019. They follow recent artists in recent years, including Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi in 2019; Justin Timberlake in 2018; Lady Gaga in 2017; Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars in 2016; Katy Perry in 2015; and Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2014. We are still recovering from tonight’s show.

