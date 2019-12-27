Loading...
See inside the 10-room mansion for only $ 50,000
Updated: 9:26 AM EST December 27, 2019
A Victorian mansion of 6,000 square feet and 10 rooms could have been yours for only $ 50,000, but there was one drawback: you had to put together a restoration proposal for the historic property to be considered. the video below – =
A Victorian mansion of 6,000 square feet and 10 rooms could have been yours for only $ 50,000, but there was one drawback: you had to put together a restoration proposal for the historic property to be considered.
Get the full story in the following video:
.
Loading...