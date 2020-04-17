SEE Immigrant Workers on the frontline of Coronavirus Healing America

Now, this news has exposed a powerful PSA with workers at the forefront of the deadly coronavirus pandemic reciting a poem. It really turns off xenophobia, especially in the United States. Here are people from other countries to help those who have contracted the virus. Watch the PSA below to see this powerful message.

Immigrant workers are a large part of the healthcare industry

More than 3 million immigrants work in the US healthcare system. These are people who work long shifts, who can risk their health just to save others. They deserve to be praised not only at times like these, but always. And while the people of the United States can often say negative things to immigrants, they really are an integral part of society. The following video was posted on Twitter stating that 1 in 4 healthcare workers are immigrants.

“Something came from outside and he took his job, made it unsafe to walk the streets, kept you stuck in your house,” PSA people say. Coronavirus is now what people are afraid of. We cannot leave our homes because of quarantines or blockages and because the virus spreads so easily. Xenophobia must be eliminated from society not just because it’s horrible, but because the heroes of the front lines aren’t all of the United States. While we are safe in our homes they have to be there every day looking after others and being apart of their families.

These workers do not want to forget when the pandemic ended

While we see how valuable healthcare workers are at times like these, their efforts should never go unnoticed. “Don’t forget when it’s no longer quiet,” says one man in the video. And we shouldn’t. The video shows how immigrant workers are only considered heroes, but they have always been and always will be heroes. We can’t forget everything they do for countries like the United States and the world at large.

“It just takes the smallest things to change the world,” says one person at the end of the video. This is true because all you need is for one person to watch this video and realize that people from other countries are helping to heal the United States. The PSA ends with a statement of thanks to immigrant healthcare workers. It says: “To all caregivers, key workers, volunteers and residents of Britain or foreigners who put their lives on the line to help beat the coronavirus, we say: thank you. And we promise … we will remember.

Positive comments appeared to praise the workers

Looks like people actually took away the powerful message from the video. One comment said that “this pandemic extends beyond race, religion, creed, gender and nationality. We are in this fight together.”

“Much love to immigrants around the world,” another comment said.

These workers should always be treated with respect, regardless of country. Talking about this was very important because it is a topic that has been neglected in the media recently.

We can all take away something from this PSA and maybe some may realize that they haven’t valued immigrant workers nearly as much as they deserve to be valued. But eventually a new light has been released on this topic, one that will touch the hearts of many and relate to millions of people out there who experience the same thing.

Hopefully, these immigrant healthcare workers will never feel underestimated or undervalued. And even after the pandemic is over, they will remain an important part of the healthcare industry.

