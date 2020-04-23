See how VW ID.3 starts building with this homemade VR headset

Although Audi and Nissan fans have released coloring books to keep their fans entertained while staying at home, Volkswagen went so far as to release a guide on how to make a VR headset at home to see how the electric ID.3 works.

The full list of instructions and tutorial can be found here. All you need for a VR home headset is the provided template, shoe box or pizza (or any cardboard box), printer, scissors, syringe or plastic straw, plastic water bottle, X-Acto knife, glue gun, or epoxy cake, gum and your smartphone.

Also Read: Feeling Still Treacherous? These Mazda Papercrafts will cure your Corona Blues

Now you may be asking yourself, “I can easily make a VR headset out of cardboard, what about lenses?” Well, VW provides a step-by-step guide on how to make the lenses needed by a VR headset using a plastic bottle. to form a double convex lens.

Unless you are of the practical type and do not have the hassle of creating your own VR glasses, six 360-degree videos from the ID.3 production line are available for viewing below from the Petersen Museum of Curiosity. Although the clips are relatively short and do not capture the entire process of building an electric hatchback, they are still very interesting. We found that the video from the paint booth was particularly intriguing, as it depicted a dye with a dye weapon on the car, and VW staff were watching from the next room.

