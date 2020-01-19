See how SpaceX appears to be passing its last test of sending people into space

On January 19, SpaceX performed its last test before putting astronauts in its Crew Dragon capsule by deliberately canceling the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket shortly after launch.

A video of the in-flight abort test recorded live in collaboration with NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida can be seen below:

The video shows a successful start of Falcon 9, which was canceled 84 seconds after the start. The flight computers then triggered a sequence that detached the Dragon Crew capsule (in which the astronauts and the cargo would sit) from the missile.

Without the aerodynamic capsule tip, the Falcon 9 rocket broke apart with a visible flash of light due to aerodynamic forces. The kite capsule then realigned itself and slowly deployed parachutes that landed it in the Atlantic, where a rescue ship ran out to salvage.

As this is a test designed to ensure the safety of real astronauts, the Dragon has been fitted with crash dummies placed on sensor-loaded seats to record flight data. The capsule also had no floor or flight board, but contained simulators to better record how these components reacted during all phases of takeoff, launch, and landing.

In the event that this in-flight demolition sequence occurs with people on board, SpaceX plans to keep the U.S. military on standby to give crew safety priority over capsule salvage.

This test was originally scheduled for Friday, but the weather conditions required SpaceX to push the launch forward for better chances of success.

At the moment the dragon capsule is still in the Atlantic and is waiting for its recovery. Once it is pulled out of the ocean, flight computer and sensor data is analyzed before SpaceX is launched for the first time with human passengers.

