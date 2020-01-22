See how Pro Football Focus rates the 2020 Tar Heels

The Tar Heels enjoy a lot of respect in the off-season as they have been included in the much too early top 25 rankings of the previous season through a series of publications.

Pro Football Focus released its all-too early top 25 rankings for 2020 early Tuesday morning and pleasantly surprised the North Carolina football program and fans. North Carolina has been named number 14 in the country, according to the popular football magazine, and much of it is thanks to Tar Heels’ offensive firepower.

Sam Howell had an exceptional season for newbies at Chapel Hill. The young quarterback from Monroe, North Carolina, completed 38 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. This is an unbelievable quota that you achieved at the top in your first year. The touchdown mark took 4th place in the country and he was 14th in the national team.

This team is on the offensive side of the ball and could become even more explosive in 2020. The two top receivers for the heels are also returning. Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome both managed to cross the 1000 yard mark in 2019.

And besides Howell, who gets his recipients back, he also gets his top rusher back. Michael Carter ran over a thousand meters while traveling an average of 5.7 meters per carry. Carter made a big jump from his sophomore year to the junior season, and another jump should be expected.

Overall, the offensive in North Carolina next year is likely to be extremely exciting and good enough to keep the heels in the top 25 throughout the season. Expect the UNC to continue to appear on all types of pre-season top 25 positions as opening day approaches.

