Gary Clark Jr. spoke about the Grammys, religion, his new album This Land and his Texas debut in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“I was raised really religious – Baptist, go to church every Sunday. The fear of God was very much present in the house, ”said Clark Jr.

“I’m not, like, a religious person. I stopped going to church a long time ago. But, like, music is my religion, I guess you could say. It’s soothing, that can hype me. That’s all. “

In the career retrospective, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Kristine Johnson noted that Eric Clapton once said that Clark Jr. had the best “flow” he had seen in a guitarist since Jimi Hendrix. “Oh damn,” said the compliment guitarist. “Pressure.”

Clark Jr., who won a Grammy in 2014 for traditional R&B performance, is shortlisted for four other awards at next week’s awards: Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land) and Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best video clip (“This Land”).

“I’m not special. I’m just a simple guy, a simple guy from Austin, Texas, who picked up a guitar and (exploded),” added Clark Jr.

In addition to the Grammys, the guitarist was also invited to participate in the MusiCares tribute to Aerosmith next week and the Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince special later this year.