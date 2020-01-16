See Daniel Radcliffe Fight With Gun Hands in the trailer for 'Guns Akimbo'

Daniel Radcliffe is far from his Harry Potter days in the new trailer for the action movie Gun Akimbo. Directed by Jason Lei Howden, the film reveals a world near to the future where comments on the Internet can have truly deadly results. The high-energy trailer has tones of The Purge, but seems to have a more comedic style.

The official synopsis of the film notes, “The nerdy video game developer likes to make things happen on the Internet a little with his caustic, inciting and antagonistic comments.” One night, he made the mistake of dropping an inflammatory barb drunk on a show by Skizm, an illegal death-fighting club broadcast live to the public. In response, Riktor, the maniac brain behind the canal, decides to force Miles’ hand (or hands, so to speak) and make him join “pleasure”. Miles wakes up to find heavy pistols bolted to his bones, and learns Nix, the Skizm star, happy with the trigger, is his first opponent. “

Radcliffe stars against Samara Weaving, the star of Ready or Not and Ned Dennehy. The film arrives in theaters on May 5.