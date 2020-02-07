See Daniel Dubois SLID Joe Joyce after insulting his blind mother at the hot press conference – The Sun.

DANIEL DUBOIS pushed Joe Joyce and berated his blind mother after she aimed at the British and Commonwealth king.

The 22-year-old Peacock star attended a press conference with 34-year-old Joyce that afternoon before the O2 showdown occurred on April 11.

2

Daniel Dubois toasted Joe Joyce during her press conference. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

2

The undefeated duo will meet at the O2Credit: PA: Press Association on April 11th

Marvel Opara, Joyce’s mother, angered Dubois with her comments on his father Credit: Rex Features

But Joyce’s mother, Marvel, came in from the audience to question Dubois’ heart and accuse him of just boxing to make his father’s dreams come true.

Dubois pushed his colossal rival as they took photos of each other and promised to punish his former Team GB sparring partner and mother for blurring them.

Marvel, who is 93 percent blind, picked up a microphone and asked, “Daniel, if you get sick and withdraw from the fight, what happens?”

But Dubois raged with the easy one and said: “No, I will not get out.

“I will do you a favor, because if you cannot see your son after he has been knocked out, you will save yourself the trouble.

“There will be no escape, that’s all fate, and I think my father sent me on this trip as a little kid, and that’s all part of it.”

Marvel then suggested that Dubois be in the fighting game only on the orders of his father Dave, who also has talented amateur fighters in daughter Caroline and son Prince.

She asked, “Did you want to be on this trip or is it your father’s trip?”

Dubois found his composure again and said: “We are both on the road, we talk about it all the time every day.”