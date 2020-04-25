See Chvrches perform “Elite” Hit “Forever” on “Fallon”

Chvrches delivered a socially distanced performance from their song “Forever” – recently featured in the hit Netflix Elite – in Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Although the members of Chvrches were in separate houses, Lauren Mayberry and the company came together practically for a colorful and consistent interpretation that provided surprise success with a makeshift music video.

Originally released in May 2018 on the third album of the group Love Is Dead, “Forever” has experienced an astounding resurgence in popularity in recent weeks thanks to the coveted placement of the song in the Spanish-language series Netflix Elite.

As Rolling Stone recently reported, since “Forever” appeared on the opening episode of Season 3 of Elite, the song has seen a 900% increase in Spotify streams from month to month. other, and the placement has led to dozens of new appearances on streaming forward playlists and a 1,000% increase in YouTube videos from User Generated Content (UGC).

Lynn Fainchtein, supervisor of elite music, explained to Rolling Stone the key stage selection process: “It was very competitive at the start; I send around 30 songs per episode to producers and directors. I get music from tons of labels and publishers. “Forever” is a song that worked well because it helped tell the story of certain characters without being obvious. “