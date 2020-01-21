The voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani always give us great duets to listen to. The music video for their latest song “Nobody But You” has just been released and we love it.

The couple teased the video on Instagram earlier this week and itched us to watch it. Watch the full music video and learn more about the song.

Watch the music video by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for “Nobody But You”.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tease music video

Both Blake and Gwen have posted clips from the music video on their Instagram pages. Then they finally released it today! The video shows the couple sharing french fries, cuddling with their dog on a sofa and singing in fancy outfits.

The clip also includes some moody shots of a forest, with Blake walking with the same dog and Gwen dancing in a flowing dress. They end the video by driving in a car together, with some cute Instagram photos edited in.

What is Blake and Gwen’s song about?

This is Blake and Gwen’s third duet after “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”. Blake described it as “our song” and the lyrics are delicate and romantic.

“I don’t want to live without you / I don’t even want to breathe,” they sing in the chorus. “I don’t want to dream of you / I want to wake up with you next to me / I don’t want to go any other way / I don’t want to love anyone but you / If I did, I look into your eyes now Now / I don’t want to love anyone except you. “

We’re excited to finally see the couple’s music video for the track, but that’s not the only thing we can look forward to. According to iHeartRadio, Blake and Gwen will perform “Nobody But You” at the Grammys later this month.

Turn on at 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. ET on CBS to see them take the stage.