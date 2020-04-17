See Beyonce’s surprise performance of “When you want a star”

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance and Ariana Grande served her own backup harmonies for their performances on ABC Disney The Singalong Family on Thursday. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show featured artists singing songs from the Disney movie cannon while sheltering at home.

Beyoncé preceded her unexpected performance of the Disney classic “When you want a star” with a dedication. “I would like to dedicate this song to all the health professionals who have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We appreciate you very much, ”she said while mentioning Feeding America, whose COVID-19 Response Fund is used to channel food and funds to local food banks across the United States.

LISTEN: Beyonce performs “When You Wish Upon a Star” and dedicates the song to healthcare workers.

Ariana Grande interpreted “I will not say that I am in love”, from Disney’s Hercules. In her multi-screen performance, she is seen harmonizing all the parts herself.

Among the many performances, Christina Aguilera sang “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé interpreted “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes”, Little Big Town interpreted “A Spoonful of Sugar” and Josh Groban delivered “You ‘ve got a friend in me. ”