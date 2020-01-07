See Australia's Wildfires Spawn Massive Smoky Thunderclouds

Loading...

The forest fires currently tearing through Australia are not only unprecedented – they are catastrophic, as a fire investigator put it. Climate change and intense heat waves have dried up the landscape to floods, and all that is needed is a single spark to unleash forest fires that are so powerful that they create their own weather.

Researchers have caught the fires of Australia in producing pyrocumulonimbus clouds or pyroCbs. These ominous phenomena need two ingredients: a mass of hot air that produces an air stream, in this case columns of smoke-filled air. And two, they need an unstable atmospheric environment that can keep the updraft rising higher than usual, says Scott Bachmeier, a research meteorologist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. As the mass climbs higher, the smoky air cools and forms a pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a soup of water and smoke particles towering miles in the sky. (Although for the sake of clarity, the cloud itself is not on fire.)

Video: Scott Bachmeier / University of Wisconsin-Madison

If you look at the GIF above, you see two pyroCbs shooting, captured by satellite in the infrared spectrum. In the top panel we see the fires, and the bottom panel shows cloud temperatures. Red pixels indicate the heat of the natural fire, while violet indicates a cloud temperature of -70 degrees Celsius. The colder the higher the height. The low temperatures show that a pyroCb is flying in the air.

And another that forms here.

Video: Scott Bachmeier / University of Wisconsin-Madison

For hundreds of millions of years, storm clouds and their lightning have been natural partners to fire. Every natural fire is likely to spread when strong surface winds may carry embers miles ahead. “But what is being carried up by the pyroCb update is huge amounts of smoke particles, which are then ejected up or even above the pyroCb cloud top,” says Bachmeier. If forest fires shoot pyroCbs that strike the landscape with lightning without also dumping water, the blaze will spread more easily.

