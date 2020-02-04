See Andy Samberg and Jimmy Fallon’s Ode to ‘High Kickin’

Andy Samberg and Jimmy Fallon love a good high kick. Or at least according to their new joint song ‘High Kickin’, which the duo played on The Tonight Show.

In the funk-inspired song, Samberg and Fallon alternate verses about their obsession with high kickin ‘and the problems that these kicks can cause. “Ever since we were babies, triggered a storm,” Fallon begins. “We started pedaling before we were born.” Samberg adds: “Our feet start low, and then our feet go up / Our toes up in the air, just can’t get enough.”

Things turn a negative turn halfway through the tune. “Girls see us kicking and then ask us to leave”, Samberg sings. “I got fired from Footlocker for kicking my boss Steve.”

Samberg also sat down with Fallon to discuss the new Brooklyn Nine-Nine season and his recent film at Sundance. The actor took the opportunity to send a plea to Bruce Willis to appear on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “My character is obsessed with Die Hard, so we long said that getting Bruce Willie would be a huge thing,” Samberg said. “I have appealed to us many times. I think he may be waiting for the end to shock the world. Or he hates me.” Fallon suggests they send the actor “High Kickin” to convince him.

